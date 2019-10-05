Contrasting of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 -0.07 48.17M -1.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmunoGen Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ImmunoGen Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 4,754,521,963.82% -582.6% -51.9% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2,856,041,740.78% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 2.43 beta which is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Fortress Biotech Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 1,286.86% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoGen Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 14% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.8% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance.

Summary

ImmunoGen Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.