Contrasting of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 9.01 N/A -1.21 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ImmunoGen Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ImmunoGen Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.28 shows that ImmunoGen Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.7 Current Ratio and a 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

ImmunoGen Inc.’s upside potential is 79.51% at a $5.08 consensus target price. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.78 consensus target price and a 239.86% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ImmunoGen Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 88.51%. About 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. was more bearish than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.