Contrasting of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

As Biotechnology businesses, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.35 N/A -1.21 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoGen Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc. has a beta of 2.28 and its 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ImmunoGen Inc.’s upside potential is 88.15% at a $5.08 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 172.73% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cassava Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than ImmunoGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 37.8%. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.