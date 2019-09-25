Contrasting of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 9.18 N/A -1.21 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.74 N/A -2.89 0.00

Demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.28. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.59 beta.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. ImmunoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 45.4%. Insiders owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance.

Summary

ImmunoGen Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.