Contrasting of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

As Biotechnology companies, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 14 -0.20 2.35M -34.26 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.88M -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immunic Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 16,943,042.54% -235.3% -182.3% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2,718,922,229.03% 0% -87.5%

Volatility & Risk

Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 272.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Immunic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Immunic Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Immunic Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 273.83%. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1 average target price and a 300.00% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Immunic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 45.6%. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.