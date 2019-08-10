Contrasting of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunic Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.72 shows that Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Immunic Inc. was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors Immunic Inc.