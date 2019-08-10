Contrasting of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 has Immunic Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 3.72 shows that Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.37 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Immunic Inc. was more bullish than Forward Pharma A/S.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors Immunic Inc.
