Contrasting of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

We are comparing Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 6.59 N/A 2.08 10.22

Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Exelixis Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility & Risk

Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta, while its volatility is 272.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Exelixis Inc.’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Exelixis Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Exelixis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Immunic Inc. and Exelixis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Exelixis Inc. has a consensus price target of $30.75, with potential upside of 55.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 80.9% respectively. Immunic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.