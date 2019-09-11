Contrasting of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 84 8.64 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immunic Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immunic Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.72. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Immunic Inc. has an average target price of $40, and a 177.59% upside potential. Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average target price of $129.33, with potential upside of 78.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that Immunic Inc. looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immunic Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 0%. Insiders held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.