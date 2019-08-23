Contrasting of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.98 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 demonstrates Immunic Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk & Volatility

Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.72 beta. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Immunic Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Immunic Inc. has a 189.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40. Competitively the consensus target price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1, which is potential 51.15% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Immunic Inc. seems more appealing than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immunic Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 31.9%. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.