Contrasting of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Allakos Inc. 49 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunic Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Immunic Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Immunic Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 185.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 97.4%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.