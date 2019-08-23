Contrasting of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Immunic Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Immunic Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 180.90%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Immunic Inc. has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
