Contrasting of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunic Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Immunic Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 180.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.