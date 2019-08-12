Contrasting of Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

This is a contrast between Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.32 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Analyst Ratings

Immune Design Corp. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immune Design Corp.’s consensus price target is $5.93, while its potential upside is 1.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.