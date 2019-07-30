Contrasting of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.50 N/A -0.42 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell Corporation’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.33 which is 133.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 2.5 and 1.6. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. 4.9% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has stronger performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.