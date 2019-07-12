Contrasting of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.60 N/A -0.42 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmuCell Corporation and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bullish trend.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 5 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.