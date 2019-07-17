Contrasting of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Both ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.63 N/A -0.42 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 162.54 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates ImmuCell Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ImmuCell Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation. Its rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.1% and 72.4% respectively. About 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.