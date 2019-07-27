Contrasting of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.51 N/A -0.42 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.25 N/A -3.00 0.00

Demonstrates ImmuCell Corporation and Puma Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Volatility and Risk

ImmuCell Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Puma Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Puma Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. About 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.