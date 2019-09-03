Contrasting of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

As Biotechnology businesses, ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.44 N/A -0.35 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.67 N/A -3.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ImmuCell Corporation and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. From a competition point of view, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has stronger performance than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.