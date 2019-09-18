Contrasting of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

As Biotechnology companies, ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.32 N/A -0.35 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmuCell Corporation and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmuCell Corporation and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ImmuCell Corporation and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 consensus price target and a 35.85% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ImmuCell Corporation and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.1% and 51.4%. About 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.