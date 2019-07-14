Contrasting of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

This is a contrast between Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 9 7.63 N/A 1.78 4.77 Rosetta Stone Inc. 21 3.22 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immersion Corporation and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Immersion Corporation’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immersion Corporation. Its rival Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Immersion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Immersion Corporation and Rosetta Stone Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rosetta Stone Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 13.88% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Immersion Corporation and Rosetta Stone Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 87%. 0.8% are Immersion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% are Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36% Rosetta Stone Inc. -3.32% 7.56% 56.14% 42.67% 66.29% 54.33%

For the past year Immersion Corporation has -5.36% weaker performance while Rosetta Stone Inc. has 54.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Immersion Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Rosetta Stone Inc.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.