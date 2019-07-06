Contrasting of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Both Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 9 7.78 N/A 1.78 4.77 Aware Inc. 4 4.16 N/A 0.09 35.89

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Immersion Corporation and Aware Inc. Aware Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Immersion Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Immersion Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Aware Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Immersion Corporation and Aware Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Immersion Corporation has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aware Inc.’s -0.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Immersion Corporation are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Its competitor Aware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.7 and its Quick Ratio is 14.7. Aware Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Immersion Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of Immersion Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.1% of Aware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Immersion Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Aware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36% Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53%

For the past year Immersion Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Aware Inc.

Summary

Immersion Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Aware Inc.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.