Contrasting of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 8 7.79 N/A -0.86 0.00 Appian Corporation 40 13.09 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immersion Corporation and Appian Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Immersion Corporation and Appian Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

Immersion Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Appian Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Immersion Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Appian Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Immersion Corporation and Appian Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Appian Corporation’s potential downside is -15.90% and its average target price is $41.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82% of Immersion Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Appian Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Immersion Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year Immersion Corporation has -10.27% weaker performance while Appian Corporation has 47.1% stronger performance.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.