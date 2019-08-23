Contrasting of Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) and Its Peers

As Scientific & Technical Instruments company, Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Image Sensing Systems Inc. has 6.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Image Sensing Systems Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.30% 17.30% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Image Sensing Systems Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems Inc. N/A 5 11.99 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Image Sensing Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Image Sensing Systems Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Image Sensing Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.11 2.00 2.54

The competitors have a potential upside of 53.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Image Sensing Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Image Sensing Systems Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Image Sensing Systems Inc. are 4.2 and 3.6. Competitively, Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s competitors have 3.50 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Image Sensing Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Image Sensing Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Image Sensing Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.