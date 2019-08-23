Contrasting of Illumina Inc. (ILMN) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Both Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina Inc. 315 12.46 N/A 5.77 51.91 Microbot Medical Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Illumina Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 12.6% Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -123.2% -86.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.07 beta indicates that Illumina Inc. is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Microbot Medical Inc.’s beta is 4.88 which is 388.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Illumina Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Microbot Medical Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Illumina Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Microbot Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Illumina Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Illumina Inc. is $334.33, with potential upside of 15.85%. Microbot Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus price target and a 89.75% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Microbot Medical Inc. appears more favorable than Illumina Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Illumina Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Microbot Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Illumina Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.62% of Microbot Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illumina Inc. -1.52% -19.23% -3.46% 9.84% 3.51% -0.18% Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74%

For the past year Illumina Inc. has -0.18% weaker performance while Microbot Medical Inc. has 301.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Illumina Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Microbot Medical Inc.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.