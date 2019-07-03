Contrasting of Illumina Inc. (ILMN) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)

This is a contrast between Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina Inc. 312 16.07 N/A 5.77 53.16 Apyx Medical Corporation 7 12.35 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Illumina Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 12.6% Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 120.7% 99.5%

Risk & Volatility

Illumina Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Apyx Medical Corporation’s 0.1 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Illumina Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Apyx Medical Corporation is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Apyx Medical Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Illumina Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Illumina Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Illumina Inc. has a -11.41% downside potential and an average target price of $329. Apyx Medical Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 14.94% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Apyx Medical Corporation looks more robust than Illumina Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Illumina Inc. and Apyx Medical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 42.7%. 0.4% are Illumina Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 12.77% are Apyx Medical Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illumina Inc. -4.02% -8.52% 4.45% -6.89% 13.78% 2.22% Apyx Medical Corporation 1.22% 53.99% -30.41% -12.93% 58.63% -10.65%

For the past year Illumina Inc. has 2.22% stronger performance while Apyx Medical Corporation has -10.65% weaker performance.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. In addition, the company provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and non-invasive prenatal testing services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as through life-science distributors. It has collaboration agreements with IBM Watson Health to access genome data interpretation by integrating Watson for genomics into IlluminaÂ’s BaseSpace Sequence Hub and tumor sequencing process; and NRGene to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle to support global food production. The company also has a co-development agreement with Munich Leukemia Laboratory GmbH and IBM Watson Health to build a cognitive technology prototype to help researchers improve leukemia treatment. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.