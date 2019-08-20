Contrasting of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA)

Both Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. 148 3.43 N/A 7.51 20.53 Colfax Corporation 124 0.75 N/A 0.52 240.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Colfax Corporation. Colfax Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Illinois Tool Works Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Colfax Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 74.4% 16.8% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 2 4 1 2.14 Colfax Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$143.71 is Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -5.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.7% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares and 0% of Colfax Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74% Colfax Corporation -3.9% -0.18% -6.43% 10.42% 0% 22.03%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats Colfax Corporation.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.