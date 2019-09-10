Contrasting of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)

Both Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. 149 3.40 N/A 7.51 20.53 Colfax Corporation 28 0.78 N/A 0.71 38.82

In table 1 we can see Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Colfax Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Illinois Tool Works Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Colfax Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 74.4% 16.8% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Colfax Corporation has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Colfax Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Colfax Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 2 3 1 2.17 Colfax Corporation 1 1 3 2.60

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s average price target is $144.33, while its potential downside is -6.10%. Colfax Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $33.4 average price target and a 15.09% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Colfax Corporation is looking more favorable than Illinois Tool Works Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 19.87% respectively. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.4% are Colfax Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc. has weaker performance than Colfax Corporation

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Colfax Corporation.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.