Contrasting of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Both Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. 143 3.35 N/A 7.51 20.10 ABB Ltd 19 1.52 N/A 0.68 27.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Illinois Tool Works Inc. and ABB Ltd. ABB Ltd is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Illinois Tool Works Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Illinois Tool Works Inc. and ABB Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 72.8% 16.4% ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1.23 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ABB Ltd on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ABB Ltd are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Illinois Tool Works Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ABB Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Illinois Tool Works Inc. and ABB Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 3 4 1 2.13 ABB Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.98% for Illinois Tool Works Inc. with consensus price target of $139.63.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.6% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares and 4.7% of ABB Ltd shares. 0.2% are Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -0.13% -3.01% 7.95% 13.87% 3.74% 19.14% ABB Ltd -0.89% -4.75% -2.28% -6.4% -21.09% -0.79%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc. has 19.14% stronger performance while ABB Ltd has -0.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats ABB Ltd on 10 of the 11 factors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.