Contrasting of II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Scientific & Technical Instruments. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio II-VI Incorporated 36 1.76 N/A 1.63 22.30 Digital Ally Inc. 3 1.46 N/A -1.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see II-VI Incorporated and Digital Ally Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has II-VI Incorporated and Digital Ally Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets II-VI Incorporated 0.00% 10% 5.7% Digital Ally Inc. 0.00% 0% -108.8%

Volatility and Risk

II-VI Incorporated has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Digital Ally Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of II-VI Incorporated is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Digital Ally Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. II-VI Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Digital Ally Inc.

Analyst Ratings

II-VI Incorporated and Digital Ally Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score II-VI Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Digital Ally Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

II-VI Incorporated has an average price target of $37.5, and a 2.57% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Digital Ally Inc. is $6, which is potential 313.79% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Digital Ally Inc. appears more favorable than II-VI Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both II-VI Incorporated and Digital Ally Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 5.1% respectively. 1% are II-VI Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% are Digital Ally Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) II-VI Incorporated -3.51% -11.11% -3.84% -4.42% -19.09% 11.92% Digital Ally Inc. -32.06% -26.94% -6.43% 8.11% 18.52% 19.4%

For the past year II-VI Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Digital Ally Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors II-VI Incorporated beats Digital Ally Inc.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. Its II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications. This segment also offers pump lasers, optical isolators, and optical amplifiers and micro-optics for optical amplifiers for terrestrial and submarine applications. The companyÂ’s II-VI Performance Products segment provides infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; and engineered materials for thermoelectric and silicon carbide applications. It serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. Government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.