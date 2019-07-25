Contrasting of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Both IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit Ltd. 56 6.11 N/A 1.00 56.62 Rollins Inc. 39 6.09 N/A 0.70 52.03

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IHS Markit Ltd. and Rollins Inc. Rollins Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than IHS Markit Ltd. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. IHS Markit Ltd. is presently more expensive than Rollins Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of IHS Markit Ltd. and Rollins Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.1% 2.6% Rollins Inc. 0.00% 31.8% 19.8%

Risk and Volatility

IHS Markit Ltd.’s 0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Rollins Inc.’s 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.45 beta.

Liquidity

IHS Markit Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Rollins Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Rollins Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IHS Markit Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IHS Markit Ltd. and Rollins Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 41.8%. About 0.3% of IHS Markit Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Rollins Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IHS Markit Ltd. 0.84% 2.7% 6.13% 7.01% 9.03% 18.03% Rollins Inc. -1.12% -15.65% -7.75% -11.23% 8.58% 0.61%

For the past year IHS Markit Ltd. was more bullish than Rollins Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors IHS Markit Ltd. beats Rollins Inc.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.