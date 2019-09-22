Contrasting of IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED)

IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp Inc. 21 3.54 N/A 0.85 25.06 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 24 7.93 N/A 0.80 29.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IF Bancorp Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than IF Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. IF Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IF Bancorp Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 0.5% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.2% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

IF Bancorp Inc.’s 0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s 83.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IF Bancorp Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 4.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of IF Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IF Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 1.39% 6.27% 2.66% 2.66% 5.37% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -0.54% 1.86% -13.25% -9.79% -19.38% -5.62%

For the past year IF Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Oconee Federal Financial Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. beats IF Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.