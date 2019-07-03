Contrasting of IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp Inc. 20 3.49 N/A 0.85 22.97 Meridian Bancorp Inc. 16 5.77 N/A 1.13 15.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IF Bancorp Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc. Meridian Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IF Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. IF Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IF Bancorp Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.3% Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

IF Bancorp Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.37. In other hand, Meridian Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28% of IF Bancorp Inc. shares and 66% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of IF Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IF Bancorp Inc. -2.09% -1.55% -2.83% -15.51% -2.78% -3.41% Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.29% 3.97% 6.99% 7.92% -9.42% 20.81%

For the past year IF Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Meridian Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors IF Bancorp Inc.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.