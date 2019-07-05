Contrasting of IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

As Savings & Loans businesses, IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp Inc. 20 3.51 N/A 0.85 22.97 Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 32 1.96 N/A 3.23 10.04

Table 1 demonstrates IF Bancorp Inc. and Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to IF Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. IF Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.3% Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

IF Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.37 and it happens to be 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

IF Bancorp Inc. and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, with potential upside of 11.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28% of IF Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of IF Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IF Bancorp Inc. -2.09% -1.55% -2.83% -15.51% -2.78% -3.41% Flagstar Bancorp Inc. -6.65% -9.16% 1.38% 1.28% -4.59% 22.84%

For the past year IF Bancorp Inc. has -3.41% weaker performance while Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has 22.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Flagstar Bancorp Inc. beats IF Bancorp Inc.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and held-for-investment (HFI) portfolio groups. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and, national call centers, Internet, unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and residential mortgages HFI and mortgage servicing rights, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a regional office in Jackson, Michigan; and 99 full services banking branches in Michigan, as well as leased 31 retail offices located in 19 states, 4 wholesale lending offices, and 3 commercial lending offices. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.