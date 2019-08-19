Contrasting of IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) and Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) and Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS), both competing one another are Printed Circuit Boards companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEC Electronics Corp. 7 0.46 N/A 1.06 5.69 Celestica Inc. 8 0.14 N/A 1.11 6.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IEC Electronics Corp. and Celestica Inc. Celestica Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics Corp. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. IEC Electronics Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEC Electronics Corp. 0.00% 45.5% 12.3% Celestica Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.72 shows that IEC Electronics Corp. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Celestica Inc. has beta of 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IEC Electronics Corp. Its rival Celestica Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IEC Electronics Corp. and Celestica Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 84.8%. Insiders held 2.1% of IEC Electronics Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.8% of Celestica Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IEC Electronics Corp. -1.32% -3.23% -16.75% -16.32% 15.83% 4.9% Celestica Inc. -0.14% 0.85% -1.12% -27.8% -40.22% -19.16%

For the past year IEC Electronics Corp. had bullish trend while Celestica Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Celestica Inc. beats IEC Electronics Corp.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic contract manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of complex products that require a sophisticated level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves aerospace, medical, industrial, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturerÂ’s representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services. Its products and services are used in various applications, such as servers, networking and telecommunications equipment, storage systems, optical equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, healthcare products and applications, semiconductor equipment, and industrial and alternative energy products. The company serves customers in the communications, consumer, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, smart energy, semiconductor equipment, servers, and storage end markets. Celestica Inc. has collaborations with Microsemi Corporation and Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. to develop a reference architecture for NVM express over fabrics applications. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.