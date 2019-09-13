Contrasting of IDEX Corporation (IEX) and Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 159 5.14 N/A 5.40 31.15 Sharing Economy International Inc. N/A 0.69 N/A -11.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see IDEX Corporation and Sharing Economy International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IDEX Corporation and Sharing Economy International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7% Sharing Economy International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

IDEX Corporation and Sharing Economy International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Sharing Economy International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of IDEX Corporation is $168, with potential downside of -0.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98% of IDEX Corporation shares and 1.2% of Sharing Economy International Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of IDEX Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 9.19% are Sharing Economy International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23% Sharing Economy International Inc. -41.44% -41.44% 28.82% -11.16% -92.95% -14.12%

For the past year IDEX Corporation has 33.23% stronger performance while Sharing Economy International Inc. has -14.12% weaker performance.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Sharing Economy International Inc.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. It designs, manufactures, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines. It sells its products directly to various textile producers. The company was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. Sharing Economy International Inc. is based in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.