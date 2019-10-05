Contrasting of IDEX Corporation (IEX) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 165 2.08 75.48M 5.40 31.15 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 7.29M -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IDEX Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 45,800,970.87% 20.3% 11.7% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 192,302,619.43% 0% 0%

Liquidity

IDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. IDEX Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered IDEX Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

IDEX Corporation’s upside potential is 7.86% at a $171 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEX Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 98% and 1.1% respectively. About 0.5% of IDEX Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has 55.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33%

For the past year IDEX Corporation has weaker performance than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.