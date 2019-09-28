Contrasting of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

We will be comparing the differences between Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 20.19M -1.86 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 777,315,777.32% -72.6% -63.5% MacroGenics Inc. 317,752,326.41% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.39 and it happens to be 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MacroGenics Inc.’s 2.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 168.20% at a $7 average target price. Competitively the average target price of MacroGenics Inc. is $27, which is potential 117.04% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than MacroGenics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while MacroGenics Inc. has 13.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.