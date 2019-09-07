Contrasting of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

Since Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 47.56 N/A -1.86 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 6.79 N/A -3.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.39 and it happens to be 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intrexon Corporation’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $9.33, while its potential upside is 234.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 44.7% and 80.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.