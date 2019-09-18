Contrasting of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

As Biotechnology companies, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 49.10 N/A -1.86 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 25.47 N/A 0.03 23.88

Demonstrates Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.39 and its 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.8. The Current Ratio of rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 143.06% upside potential. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 consensus price target and a 76.30% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.