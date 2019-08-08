Contrasting of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 176.26 N/A -1.86 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.39 beta indicates that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 139.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 310.16% upside potential and an average price target of $10.5. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,592.31% and its average price target is $44. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.