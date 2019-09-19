Contrasting of Identiv Inc. (INVE) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Computer Peripherals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Identiv Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.62% of all Computer Peripherals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Identiv Inc. has 3.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.77% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Identiv Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv Inc. 0.00% -12.50% -6.10% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Identiv Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Identiv Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 2.50 2.56

The potential upside of the peers is 133.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Identiv Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Identiv Inc. -4.8% -10.53% -12.66% -14.54% -1.04% 32.22% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year Identiv Inc. has weaker performance than Identiv Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Identiv Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Identiv Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.29 Quick Ratio. Identiv Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Identiv Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Identiv Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.66. Competitively, Identiv Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.10 which is 9.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Identiv Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Identiv Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Identiv Inc.

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information worldwide. It operates through four segments: Premises (PACS), Identity, Credentials, and All Other. The PACS segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management architecture, an access control system; and TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards. The Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. It also offers access cards and other devices related to its reader products. The Credentials segment provides NFC and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based, and other cards; and labels, tags, and stickers, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity from pharmaceuticals to consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others. The All Other segment offers chip drives and digital media readers. Identiv, Inc. markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.