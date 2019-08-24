Contrasting of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|6.47
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
Liquidity
13.9 and 13.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Its rival Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively the average price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 13.64% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 61.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
