Contrasting of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

This is a contrast between IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 and a Quick Ratio of 13.9. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$30 is IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 232.59%. Competitively the average target price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 600.00% upside. Based on the results given earlier, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.5% and 10.9% respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.