Contrasting of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

This is a contrast between IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares and 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.