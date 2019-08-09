Contrasting of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.98 N/A -0.12 0.00 Oracle Corporation 54 4.61 N/A 2.90 19.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

Ideanomics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oracle Corporation’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ideanomics Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

Competitively the average target price of Oracle Corporation is $56.86, which is potential 4.04% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.6% of Oracle Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Oracle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. was more bullish than Oracle Corporation.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats Ideanomics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.