Contrasting of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Its Peers

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ideanomics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.60% -2.70% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ideanomics Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ideanomics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 135.80%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ideanomics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has stronger performance than Ideanomics Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.42 shows that Ideanomics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ideanomics Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ideanomics Inc.’s competitors beat Ideanomics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.