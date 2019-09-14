Contrasting of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

This is a contrast between Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. 4 -10.43 N/A -0.28 0.00 Manitex International Inc. 7 0.49 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Ideal Power Inc. and Manitex International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ideal Power Inc. and Manitex International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ideal Power Inc.’s current beta is 1.46 and it happens to be 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Manitex International Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19% of Ideal Power Inc. shares and 56.4% of Manitex International Inc. shares. About 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.5% of Manitex International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34% Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. has stronger performance than Manitex International Inc.

Summary

Ideal Power Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Manitex International Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.