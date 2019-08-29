Contrasting of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Both Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. 4 -9.10 N/A -0.28 0.00 ITT Inc. 60 1.74 N/A 3.38 18.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ideal Power Inc. and ITT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ideal Power Inc. and ITT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ITT Inc.’s 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.57 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ideal Power Inc. and ITT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ITT Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ITT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68 consensus target price and a 24.31% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19% of Ideal Power Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of ITT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ideal Power Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.95%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ITT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34% ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. has stronger performance than ITT Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ITT Inc. beats Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.