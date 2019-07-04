Contrasting of IDACORP Inc. (IDA) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE)

Both IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP Inc. 99 3.70 N/A 4.51 22.92 Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of IDACORP Inc. and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 3.7% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IDACORP Inc. and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.2% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of IDACORP Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDACORP Inc. 4.02% 4.77% 6.39% 5.49% 14.26% 11.09% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.36% -1.49% -3.35% 3.5% 3.3% 3.97%

For the past year IDACORP Inc. has stronger performance than Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors IDACORP Inc. beats Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.