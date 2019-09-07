Contrasting of ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Both ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical Inc. 227 2.43 N/A 2.57 99.00 Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.79 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ICU Medical Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 3.5% Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4%

Volatility & Risk

ICU Medical Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ICU Medical Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Retractable Technologies Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. ICU Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.8% of ICU Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.1% of Retractable Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ICU Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICU Medical Inc. 0.38% 1.58% 12.83% 5.89% -10.38% 10.8% Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04%

For the past year ICU Medical Inc. has weaker performance than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Summary

ICU Medical Inc. beats Retractable Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.