Contrasting of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Iconix Brand Group Inc. has 9.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 71.88% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Iconix Brand Group Inc. has 8.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Iconix Brand Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iconix Brand Group Inc. 0.00% 98.90% -14.50% Industry Average 6.02% 22.04% 9.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Iconix Brand Group Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Iconix Brand Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 567.79M 9.43B 18.11

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Iconix Brand Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iconix Brand Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 5.63 2.49

The potential upside of the rivals is 61.50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Iconix Brand Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iconix Brand Group Inc. -26.11% -24.18% -37.97% -31.76% -82.83% 38.92% Industry Average 2.50% 1.72% 11.38% 9.33% 25.00% 14.34%

For the past year Iconix Brand Group Inc. has stronger performance than Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Iconix Brand Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.23 and has 1.92 Quick Ratio. Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Iconix Brand Group Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.33. Competitively, Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s rivals are 28.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Dividends

Iconix Brand Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s rivals beat Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc., a brand management company, owns, licenses, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands across the womenÂ’s, menÂ’s, entertainment, and home industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s brand portfolio includes Candie's, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, Mossimo, London Fog, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/ Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Strawberry Shortcake, and Artful Dodger brands. It also owns interests in the Material Girl, Peanuts, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham, Hydraulic, and Pony Brands. In addition, the company licenses its brands across a range of product categories, including fashion apparel, footwear, accessories, sportswear, home furnishings and dÃ©cor, and beauty and fragrances, as well as consumer products, and entertainment and media services. It licenses its brands through direct-to-retail and traditional wholesale licenses; and various distribution channels, such as mass tier and department stores, as well as through various media outlets comprising television, movies, digital, and mobile content. The company was formerly known as CandieÂ’s, Inc. and changed its name to Iconix Brand Group, Inc. in July 2005. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.